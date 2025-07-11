It was one of just a few to be lit ahead of the traditional Eleventh Night bonfire celebrations which will see crowds gather at several hundred sites all over Northern Ireland.
Fine weather during the day made sure this year’s Corcrain Redmanville bonfire attracted a big crowd.
Meanwhile, the controversial Moygashel bonfire – which police say they are treating as a hate incident – was also set alight on Thursday night.
There has been widespread condemnation after an effigy of refugees in a boat was placed on top of the bonfire.
