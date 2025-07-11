In pictures: first bonfires lit in Portadown and Moygashel as July 11 celebrations begin across Northern Ireland

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jul 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 08:53 BST
An impressive firework display burst across the night sky over Portadown as Corcrain Redmanville’s bonfire was lit on Thursday night.

It was one of just a few to be lit ahead of the traditional Eleventh Night bonfire celebrations which will see crowds gather at several hundred sites all over Northern Ireland.

Fine weather during the day made sure this year’s Corcrain Redmanville bonfire attracted a big crowd.

Meanwhile, the controversial Moygashel bonfire – which police say they are treating as a hate incident – was also set alight on Thursday night.

There has been widespread condemnation after an effigy of refugees in a boat was placed on top of the bonfire.

A huge crowd gathered for the annual Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown.

A huge crowd gathered for the annual Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The effigy of Lundy is carried at the loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown.

The effigy of Lundy is carried at the loyalist Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Scaling the heights of the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown.

Scaling the heights of the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Fireworks light up the sky at the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown

Fireworks light up the sky at the Corcrain Redmanville bonfire in Portadown Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

