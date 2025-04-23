Held on Good Friday, Easter Monday, and Easter Tuesday, the events brought a real buzz to the town, with live music, family games, and plenty of fun for all ages.

Local performers Male Dee Dee and Chris Robinson kept the crowds entertained with brilliant sets that had the crowds dancing – raincoats and all!

There were carnival-style games and mini golf, to the ever-popular Corbally Farm, where kids got the chance to meet some friendly animals up close.

Organisers said: “Coleraine BID is already planning more events to keep the good vibes going and bring even more life to the town in the months ahead.”

1 . EASTER FUN Meeting some real Easter chicks at Corbally Farm in Coleraine town centre during Coleraine BID's Easter family fun days. Photo: COLERAINE BID

2 . EASTER FUN Children getting a chance to see llamas up close in Coleraine town centre during Coleraine BID's Easter family fun days. Photo: COLERAINE BID

3 . EASTER FUN Heavy rain didn't stop this budding Rory McIlroy getting in some putting practice in Coleraine town centre during Coleraine BID's Easter family fun days. Photo: COLERAINE BID

4 . EASTER FUN Entertaining the crowds in Coleraine town centre during Coleraine BID's Easter family fun days. Photo: COLERAINE BID