In pictures: friends jump into New Year in memory of baby Hope

Congratulations to these brrr-ave Portballintrae ladies who quite literally jumped into the New Year with a charity fundraising dip in the harbour.

By Una Culkin
1 hour ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:44am

Jill Neill and her friends – Kelly Neill, Lucinda Hogg, Vicki Dixon, Gemma Patton and Fiona McCurdy – took on the chilly challenge of jumping into the harbour in memory of baby Hope.

The money raised went to Portballintrae boat club’s chosen charities - the maternity unit of Antrim Area Hospital and the neurology unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Over £3,800 was raised via a Justgiving page and over £1,000 was raised on the day via cash donations and raffle tickets.

We did it!

Jill Neill and her friends Kelly Neill, Lucinda Hogg, Vicki Dixon, Gemma Patton and Fiona McCurdy.

