Congratulations to these brrr-ave Portballintrae ladies who quite literally jumped into the New Year with a charity fundraising dip in the harbour.

Jill Neill and her friends – Kelly Neill, Lucinda Hogg, Vicki Dixon, Gemma Patton and Fiona McCurdy – took on the chilly challenge of jumping into the harbour in memory of baby Hope.

The money raised went to Portballintrae boat club’s chosen charities - the maternity unit of Antrim Area Hospital and the neurology unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Over £3,800 was raised via a Justgiving page and over £1,000 was raised on the day via cash donations and raffle tickets.

1. Fundraising dip We did it! Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Fundraising dip Jill Neill and her friends Kelly Neill, Lucinda Hogg, Vicki Dixon, Gemma Patton and Fiona McCurdy. Photo: s Photo Sales