In pictures: Fun all the way at Portadown's Naíscoil Na Banna pre-school
The little ones at Naíscoil Na Banna pre-school in Portadown were full of smiles for our photographer Tony Hendron when he dropped by.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
The stop-off on the Garvaghy Road is the latest in Tony’s tour of the local nursery units and playgroups. Keep an eye out for more photos of the new pupils from around the area happy at play during their first few weeks in class.