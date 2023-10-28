Register
Enjoying some water play with naíscoil deputy leader, Shauneen McGeown are from left, Cian, Finn and Maeve. PT43-301.Enjoying some water play with naíscoil deputy leader, Shauneen McGeown are from left, Cian, Finn and Maeve. PT43-301.
In pictures: Fun all the way at Portadown's Naíscoil Na Banna pre-school

The little ones at Naíscoil Na Banna pre-school in Portadown were full of smiles for our photographer Tony Hendron when he dropped by.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST

The stop-off on the Garvaghy Road is the latest in Tony’s tour of the local nursery units and playgroups. Keep an eye out for more photos of the new pupils from around the area happy at play during their first few weeks in class.

Playing a conker game with naíscoil assistant, Carla Rouse are pupils from left, Erin, Cuan, Caiden, Scarlett and Roan. PT43-303.

1. Getting to know each other

Playing a conker game with naíscoil assistant, Carla Rouse are pupils from left, Erin, Cuan, Caiden, Scarlett and Roan. PT43-303. Photo: Tony Hendron

Head teacher at Naíscoil Na Banna, Bean Erin Uí Cheallaigh joins in with pupils making hand prints including from left, Clodagh, Cillian, Roxee and Edan. PT43-300.

2. Hand-painted artwork

Head teacher at Naíscoil Na Banna, Bean Erin Uí Cheallaigh joins in with pupils making hand prints including from left, Clodagh, Cillian, Roxee and Edan. PT43-300. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying their toast and milk at breaktime in Naíscoil Na Banna with naíscoil assistant, Mia McPoland are pupils from left, Conn, Elan and Finn. PT43-302.

3. Breaktime

Enjoying their toast and milk at breaktime in Naíscoil Na Banna with naíscoil assistant, Mia McPoland are pupils from left, Conn, Elan and Finn. PT43-302. Photo: Tony Hendron

