Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s All Stars Summer Scheme hasprovided an action-packed three-week programme for 46 local young people.

Organised and delivered by the Council’s Sports Development team and supported by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, the All Stars Summer Scheme brings together young people with disabilities aged between seven and 17 to enjoy a range of inclusive physical and sporting activities through a series of weeklong sessions during July and August.

Joining in on the fun during her visits to the sessions, Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley said: “Summer camps and schemes are a quintessential part of childhood and give children memories and experiences that last a lifetime.

"The All Stars Summer Scheme is invaluable to these young people and their families. Under the direction of qualified instructors and coaches, barriers are removed to enable young people with disabilities to participate in a range of inclusive and fun activities. Having fun is also a great way to learn and I know from speaking to the children throughout the programme, they’ve had a great time developing new skills, trying new activities and meeting new people.”

Based at Gilford Recreation Centre, the scheme brought young people together to experience everything from outdoor play, nature walks, football, dance, boccia, kurling and clay modelling to an away day at South Lake Leisure Centre for cycling, swimming, canoeing and the wheelie boat.

One parent said; “My son came home every day in great form, and he hasn’t stopped talking about the activities he’s done! We are delighted that he could be himself in a safe and caring environment and be appreciated for the great boy he is.”

To learn more about the All Stars Summer Scheme, please contact the ABC Sports Development Team at [email protected].

1 . All Stars 2023 Lord Mayor,Alderman Margaret Tinsley presented certificates to the participants in the second week of All Stars 2023. Photo: Edward Byrne

2 . All Stars 2023 Ready for the off at the All Stars summer scheme. Photo: ABC Borough Council

3 . All Stars 2023 The All Stars Summer Scheme brings together young people with disabilities aged between seven and 17. Photo: ABC Borough Council