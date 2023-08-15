Register
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Britain’s first Eurovision singer, Patricia Bredin, has died aged 88
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Councillor Dominic Molloy pictured with some of the people who attended Town Centre Saturday in Coalisland.Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Councillor Dominic Molloy pictured with some of the people who attended Town Centre Saturday in Coalisland.
Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Councillor Dominic Molloy pictured with some of the people who attended Town Centre Saturday in Coalisland.

In pictures: Fun and laughter comes to Coalisland town centre for Mid Ulster Council event

Coalisland was at the ‘heart of it all' over the weekend at the second of Mid Ulster District Council’s #TownCentreSaturdays.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

It certainly looked like everyone enjoyed the variety of free family entertainment on offer which included face painting, walkabout entertainers, caricaturists, live music, interactive street shows and Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium. Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy also attended.

This weekend the focus will switch to Cookstown for the third #TownCentreSaturdays.

Remember the event runs from 12noon to 3pm.

Some of the characters who turned up in Coalisland to celebrate Town Centre Saturday.

1. Coalisland Town Centre Saturday

Some of the characters who turned up in Coalisland to celebrate Town Centre Saturday. Photo: John Stafford

Plenty of fun on offer at Coalisland Town Centre Saturday event.

2. Coalisland Town Centre Saturday

Plenty of fun on offer at Coalisland Town Centre Saturday event. Photo: John Stafford

Painting and drawing was a popular attraction during Coalisland Town Saturday at the weekend.

3. Coalisland Town Centre Saturday

Painting and drawing was a popular attraction during Coalisland Town Saturday at the weekend. Photo: John Stafford

Some of the young people who enjoyed the events in Coalisland.

4. Coalisland Town Centre Saturday

Some of the young people who enjoyed the events in Coalisland. Photo: John Stafford

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CoalislandCouncil