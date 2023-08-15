In pictures: Fun and laughter comes to Coalisland town centre for Mid Ulster Council event
Coalisland was at the ‘heart of it all' over the weekend at the second of Mid Ulster District Council’s #TownCentreSaturdays.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
It certainly looked like everyone enjoyed the variety of free family entertainment on offer which included face painting, walkabout entertainers, caricaturists, live music, interactive street shows and Exploris NI Pop Up Aquarium. Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy also attended.
This weekend the focus will switch to Cookstown for the third #TownCentreSaturdays.
Remember the event runs from 12noon to 3pm.
