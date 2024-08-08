In pictures: fun for all at Shankill Parish summer community barbecue in Lurgan

The weather was kind and added to the enjoyment of the event which was attended by people of all ages.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by the Avenue Road Community Centre to capture a flavour of this popular annual event.
Flipping the burgers at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are, Rev Rodney Blair, left, vicar, and Ivor Mulligan. LM32-229. Photo: Tony Hendron
Enjoying a catch up at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are from left, Anne Williamson, Ruby Ruddell and Liz Miller. LM32-218. Photo: Tony Hendron
Members of the extended Douglas family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue at Avenue Road Community Centre on Wednesday evening. LM32-216. Photo: Tony Hendron
The Robinson family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue on Wednesdy. Included are mum, Sara, Molly (6), dad, Aaron and Naomi (4). LM32-217. Photo: Tony Hendron