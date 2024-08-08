In pictures: fun for all at Shankill Parish summer community barbecue in Lurgan

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Aug 2024, 12:53 GMT
There was a big crowd at the Shankill Parish summer community barbecue on Wednesday evening.

The weather was kind and added to the enjoyment of the event which was attended by people of all ages.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by the Avenue Road Community Centre to capture a flavour of this popular annual event.

Flipping the burgers at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are, Rev Rodney Blair, left, vicar, and Ivor Mulligan. LM32-229.

1. Community barbecue

Flipping the burgers at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are, Rev Rodney Blair, left, vicar, and Ivor Mulligan. LM32-229. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a catch up at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are from left, Anne Williamson, Ruby Ruddell and Liz Miller. LM32-218.

2. Community barbecue

Enjoying a catch up at the Shankill Parish community barbecue are from left, Anne Williamson, Ruby Ruddell and Liz Miller. LM32-218. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the extended Douglas family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue at Avenue Road Community Centre on Wednesday evening. LM32-216.

3. Community barbecue

Members of the extended Douglas family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue at Avenue Road Community Centre on Wednesday evening. LM32-216. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Robinson family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue on Wednesdy. Included are mum, Sara, Molly (6), dad, Aaron and Naomi (4). LM32-217.

4. Community barbecue

The Robinson family who enjoyed the Shankill Parish community barbecue on Wednesdy. Included are mum, Sara, Molly (6), dad, Aaron and Naomi (4). LM32-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice