IN PICTURES: Fundraising coffee morning in Ballymoney in aid of Vision4Kids

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:09 BST
Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall was the venue for a fundraising coffee morning in aid of Vision4Kids.

Vision4kids is a Christian based charity with a vision of helping children and young people around the world wherever there is a need to improve the quality of life.

See who you can recognise...

Hannah McKinley, Rebecca Blair, Millie Blair, and Jayne Blair pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

Hannah McKinley, Rebecca Blair, Millie Blair, and Jayne Blair pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

Louise Craig and Ivy Owens at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

Louise Craig and Ivy Owens at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

McConaghie family at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall

McConaghie family at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall

Conor McColgan, Cathy McColgan and Rio Dunlop pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

Conor McColgan, Cathy McColgan and Rio Dunlop pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall.

