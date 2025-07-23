Vision4kids is a Christian based charity with a vision of helping children and young people around the world wherever there is a need to improve the quality of life.
See who you can recognise...
Hannah McKinley, Rebecca Blair, Millie Blair, and Jayne Blair pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Louise Craig and Ivy Owens at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
McConaghie family at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Conor McColgan, Cathy McColgan and Rio Dunlop pictured at the Vision4kids coffee morning in Ballymoney Independent Orange Hall. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
