Mauread McIlkenny, left, and Catriona Walsh pictured at the G4MO fundraising quiz on Friday night. PT32-213.

In pictures: Gaelic For Mothers and Others (G4MO) fundraising quiz in Tir Na nÓg GAC, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 16:48 BST
Friday night’s fundraising quiz organised by Portadown-based Gaelic For Mothers and Others (G4MO) in the Tir Na nÓg GAC clubrooms proved a great success.

The event, organised to help raise funds for the team’s upcoming trip to New York in October for a ladies tournament, was well attended by both members and supporters.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture a flavour of the night.

Pictured at a fundraising table quiz for the Gaelic For Mothers And Others (G4MO) ladies Gaelic football team trip to New York at Tir Na nOg GAC clubrooms are from left, Chloe Watson, Paula Mallon, Bronagh O'Hare, Collette Murphy, Chelsea Hendron and Nicole Bush. PT32-200.

1. Fundraising table quiz

Pictured at a fundraising table quiz for the Gaelic For Mothers And Others (G4MO) ladies Gaelic football team trip to New York at Tir Na nOg GAC clubrooms are from left, Chloe Watson, Paula Mallon, Bronagh O'Hare, Collette Murphy, Chelsea Hendron and Nicole Bush. PT32-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ciaran and Jacqueline Preshur taking part in the G4MO fundraising quiz on Friday night. PT32-202.

2. Fundraising quiz

Ciaran and Jacqueline Preshur taking part in the G4MO fundraising quiz on Friday night. PT32-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Putting their heads together at the G4MO fundraising quiz are from left, Caire Rogers, Aine McGeough, Caragh McAndrew, Rita Trainor, Fiona Kelly and Megan Metcalfe. PT32-201.

3. Fundraising quiz

Putting their heads together at the G4MO fundraising quiz are from left, Caire Rogers, Aine McGeough, Caragh McAndrew, Rita Trainor, Fiona Kelly and Megan Metcalfe. PT32-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the G4MO fundraising quiz at Tir Na nOg GAC on Friday night are from left, Geraldine Brereton, Fiona Monaghan, Katrina Brankin and Claire Quinn. PT32-203.

4. Fundraising quiz

Enjoying the G4MO fundraising quiz at Tir Na nOg GAC on Friday night are from left, Geraldine Brereton, Fiona Monaghan, Katrina Brankin and Claire Quinn. PT32-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

