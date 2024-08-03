The event, organised to help raise funds for the team’s upcoming trip to New York in October for a ladies tournament, was well attended by both members and supporters.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture a flavour of the night.
1. Fundraising table quiz
Pictured at a fundraising table quiz for the Gaelic For Mothers And Others (G4MO) ladies Gaelic football team trip to New York at Tir Na nOg GAC clubrooms are from left, Chloe Watson, Paula Mallon, Bronagh O'Hare, Collette Murphy, Chelsea Hendron and Nicole Bush. PT32-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Fundraising quiz
Ciaran and Jacqueline Preshur taking part in the G4MO fundraising quiz on Friday night. PT32-202. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Fundraising quiz
Putting their heads together at the G4MO fundraising quiz are from left, Caire Rogers, Aine McGeough, Caragh McAndrew, Rita Trainor, Fiona Kelly and Megan Metcalfe. PT32-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Fundraising quiz
Enjoying the G4MO fundraising quiz at Tir Na nOg GAC on Friday night are from left, Geraldine Brereton, Fiona Monaghan, Katrina Brankin and Claire Quinn. PT32-203. Photo: Tony Hendron