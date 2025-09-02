Storyteller and musician Colin Urwin launched proceedings the previous evening to an appreciative audience in the Village Hall.

On Saturday, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA officially opened the Fayre and spent some time visiting the exhibitors in the Eglinton Barn.

A range of new and old books, art, and specialist food was on display, along with a photographic exhibition.

Storytelling and talks by Jacqueline Bingham, Colin Urwin, and James Murphy were presented in Seaview Primary School.

In the Village Hall, visitors heard from Rev Harold Good OBE and author Tim Bailie, while the hall’s events culminated with a very entertaining Russian-themed Murder Mystery Event, organised by Carnlough Library.

Despite some inclement weather, the Five Churches Tour, led by Ann Dunlop, and the Forest Storytelling Walk, led by Janice Witherspoon, went ahead and were well supported.

“Several visitors to the events made a point of thanking the volunteers, many of whom had been involved in planning the event since February,” organisers said. “All funding for the Fayre was generated from within Glenarm by the volunteer group.

"There was considerable encouragement to make this an annual occurrence!”

1 . Fayre The suspects and the jury at the Murder Mystery event. Photo: Glenarm Arts and Literary Fayre

2 . Fayre Rev Harold Good OBE and Rosie Schaap. Photo: Glenarm Arts and Literary Fayre

3 . Fayre Taking part in the forest walk. Photo: Glenarm Arts and Literary Fayre