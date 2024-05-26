Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glenavon Triangle Supporters Club members and friends enjoyed an evening of celebration on Saturday as the club marked its 75th anniversary.

A gala dinner and dance in the Seagoe Hotel, featuring compere Liam Beckett and music from The James Peake Experience with Lucy McPeake set the scene for a memorable occasion.

During the evening, chairman Graham Morwood presented Glenavon FC chairman Adrian Teer with Belfast Crystal to recognise 40 years of service to the parent club. Adrian was also presented with a certificate of honorary nembership to the Glenavon Triangle Supporters Club along an anniversary tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The longest serving member of 63 years, Bobby Archer cut the anniversary cake and was awarded a life membership certificate.

Cutting the celebration cake at the Glenavon Triangle Supporters Club 75th anniversary dinner are, Triangle Club Chairman, Graham Morwood, left, and longest serving club member, Bobby Archer who joined in 1961. LM22-237.

Guests and ex players Raymie McCoy, Stevie McBride and Robbie Beck were also presented with certificates as honorary members of the club along with 75th anniversary ties.