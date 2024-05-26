In pictures: Glenavon Triangle Supporters Club's 75th anniversary dinner in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown
A gala dinner and dance in the Seagoe Hotel, featuring compere Liam Beckett and music from The James Peake Experience with Lucy McPeake set the scene for a memorable occasion.
During the evening, chairman Graham Morwood presented Glenavon FC chairman Adrian Teer with Belfast Crystal to recognise 40 years of service to the parent club. Adrian was also presented with a certificate of honorary nembership to the Glenavon Triangle Supporters Club along an anniversary tie.
The longest serving member of 63 years, Bobby Archer cut the anniversary cake and was awarded a life membership certificate.
Guests and ex players Raymie McCoy, Stevie McBride and Robbie Beck were also presented with certificates as honorary members of the club along with 75th anniversary ties.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in to capture some of the atmosphere of the big night.