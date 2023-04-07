Ballycastle Church Action Group have organised a Walk of Witness which took place from Ballycastle seafront to the Diamond.

The event was held on Good Friday – a day of deep significance to Christians all over the world.

Different Christian denominations from Ballycastle and the surrounding area were represented at the Walk of Witness which took place in bright sunshine.

1 . Walk Walk of Witness Photo: s

2 . Walk Maeve Walsh, Colum Walsh and Willie McBride pictured at the Good Friday walk of witness Photo: s

3 . Walk Pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness organised by the Ballycastle Church Action Group which took place from Ballycastle seafront to the Diamond Photo: s

4 . Walk Rev David Ferguson, Louis Ferguson, Esme Ferguson Colum and Maeve Walsh pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness Photo: s