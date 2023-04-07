Register
Christine Mitchell carrying the cross pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness. All photos by McAuley MultimediaChristine Mitchell carrying the cross pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness. All photos by McAuley Multimedia
Christine Mitchell carrying the cross pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness. All photos by McAuley Multimedia

In pictures: Good Friday Walk of Witness in Ballycastle

Ballycastle Church Action Group have organised a Walk of Witness which took place from Ballycastle seafront to the Diamond.

By Una Culkin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

The event was held on Good Friday – a day of deep significance to Christians all over the world.

Different Christian denominations from Ballycastle and the surrounding area were represented at the Walk of Witness which took place in bright sunshine.

Walk of Witness

1. Walk

Walk of Witness

Maeve Walsh, Colum Walsh and Willie McBride pictured at the Good Friday walk of witness

2. Walk

Maeve Walsh, Colum Walsh and Willie McBride pictured at the Good Friday walk of witness

Pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness organised by the Ballycastle Church Action Group which took place from Ballycastle seafront to the Diamond

3. Walk

Pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness organised by the Ballycastle Church Action Group which took place from Ballycastle seafront to the Diamond

Rev David Ferguson, Louis Ferguson, Esme Ferguson Colum and Maeve Walsh pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness

4. Walk

Rev David Ferguson, Louis Ferguson, Esme Ferguson Colum and Maeve Walsh pictured at the Good Friday Walk of Witness

FacebookColeraine