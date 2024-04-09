In pictures: Good turnout for Stewartstown Girls’ Brigade 48th annual parents night and display

The company still attracts a large number of girls from the surrounding area and Friday evening saw 65 girls and 13 leaders turned out smartly in full uniform.

The special guest was Mrs Ruth Dickey, wife of the company chaplain.

Following the fall in of the company, Rev. Alan Dickey opened the evening with prayer and led the audience in the hymn, “In Christ Alone”. He then welcomed all parents and friends.

The Explorer section opened the evening with a song about God’s Promises. They also enjoyed retelling the story of Gerald the Giraffe in ‘Giraffes Can’t Dance’. The Tiny Tots delighted all with their acting and singing in the items, ‘God’s Easter Egg’ and ‘Stewartstown Busy Bees’.

The Junior Section loved displaying their dancing skills in Waka Waka and recounting the Bible story ‘The Fiery Furnace’. The Senior and Brigader sections got a laugh for their novelty items ‘Summer Holiday’ and ‘The Great British Bake Off’. They displayed their jive talents in ‘The Hucklebuck Jive’ following instruction from JIVE NI tutors. The Finale featuring all 4 sections was entitled ‘PROMISES’ and reminded the audience of the need to trust the God of promises and place their lives in the hands of the Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Tiny Tot and Explorer Section Awards:

Mrs Dickey presented the Tiny Tot and Explorer awards and prizes as follows:

Tiny Tots Progress Cup – Chloe Davidson

Tiny Tots Scripture Shield – Abigail Uprichard

Tiny Tots Scripture 2nd Place – Evie Purvis

Explorer P.E. Cup – Sophie Brown

Explorer P.E. Shield – Jessie Magill

Explorer Scripture Cup – Pricilla McVitty

Explorer Scripture Shield – Maisie Patterson

Explorer Efficiency Cup – Eva Morrow

Explorer Efficiency Shield – Kate Shepherd

Best Overall Final Year Explorer Cup – Lily Stewart

Hamilton Cup for Achievement – Joanna Ferguson

Junior Section Awards:

Mrs Dickey presented the Junior awards and prizes as follows:

Best Overall First Year Junior Cup – Ella Brown

Junior Middle Efficiency Cup – Joanne Magill

Junior Scripture Cup – Emily Houston

Junior Scripture Shield – Rebecca Richardson & Sarah McVitty

Junior P.E. Cup – Kathryn Walker

Junior Middle P.E. Cup – Rose Black

Senior and Brigader Section Awards:

Mrs Dickey presented the Senior and Brigader awards and prizes as follows:

Senior Efficiency Cup – Courtney Adams

George Forrest Senior P.E. Cup – Isla McLean

Senior Scripture Cup – Ellen-May Bell

Senior Scripture Shield – Eva Curry

Rev McIlveen Cup for Senior Achievement – Sarah Biggar

Mid Ulster Hospital Cup for Best First Year Senior – Emma Biggar

Brigader Efficiency Cup – Sarah Cuddy

Brigader Scripture Cup – Chloe Kirkpatrick

Pearl McCormick Memorial Cup for Brigader Company Service – Sophie Brodison

Tomb Cup for GB Ambassador – Katie Ferguson

Brigader Brooches:

One of the evening’s highlights was the presentation of 8 Brigader Brooches. The Brigader Brooch is the second highest award in the Girls’ Brigade and takes a minimum of three years to complete. The Brigader Brooch was awarded to Katie Abernethy, Sophie Brodison, Sarah Cuddy, Rachael Curry, Rachel Dickey, Grace Harkness, Chloe Kirkpatrick and Grace Watters. Each girl received her award and completion certificate from Mrs Dickey.

1 . Display and Parents Night Explorer prize winners. Photo: Submitted

2 . Display and Parents Night Pictured at Stewartstown GB annual display are back row, from left, Rev Matthew Hagan, Mrs Jennifer Hagan, Mrs Linda Ferguson, Mrs Eunice Cuddy, Mrs Elizabeth Hamilton.Front row, Mr George McIlveen, Rev Alan Dickey and Mrs Ruth Dickey. Photo: Submitted

3 . Display and Parents Night Pictured are the Tiny Tot prize winners at Stewartstown GB display. Photo: Submitted

4 . Display and Parents Night Officers, associates, Company Chaplain, Rev Alan Dickey and his wife Ruth, who was Guest of Honour at the display. Photo: Submitted