IN PICTURES: Halloween holidays kick off in spooky style in Ballymoney

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:18 BST
Ballymoney folk provided a ‘frightfully’ good start to this year's Halloween Happenings events in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

They turned out in their hundreds for the Halloween events in the town on Saturday, October 26.

Even the rain couldn't dampen the ‘spirits’...

Pictured at the Halloween Happenings in Ballymoney.

Pictured at the Halloween Happenings in Ballymoney. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

