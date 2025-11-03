A kids disco in the village hall was followed by a Halloween parade of lights with spooky samba band before a spectacular fireworks display.
1. EVENTS
Portballintrae Residents' Assocation hosted a candle light parade and firework display in the village on Saturday, November 1. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. EVENTS
Portballintrae Residents' Assocation hosted a candle light parade and firework display in the village on Saturday, November 1. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. EVENTS
Portballintrae Residents' Assocation hosted a candle light parade and firework display in the village on Saturday, November 1. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. EVENTS
Portballintrae Residents' Assocation hosted a candle light parade and firework display in the village on Saturday, November 1. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA