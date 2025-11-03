Portballintrae Residents' Assocation hosted a candle light parade and firework display in the village on Saturday, November 1.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Halloween parade of lights and fireworks display in Portballintrae

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:29 GMT
Portballintrae was alive to the sights and sounds of its Halloween Festival at the weekend.

A kids disco in the village hall was followed by a Halloween parade of lights with spooky samba band before a spectacular fireworks display.

Here’s how it went...

