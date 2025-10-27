That was the order of the day at the Dunseverick harvest supper in Dunluce Parish Centre.
1. EVENTS
Pictured at the Dunseverick Parish Church harvest supper held in the Dunluce Parish Centre. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. EVENTS
Sandra, Violet, Maud, Olive and Judith pictured at the Dunseverick Parish Church harvest supper held in the Dunluce Parish Centre. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. EVENTS
Pictured at the Dunseverick Parish Church harvest supper held in the Dunluce Parish Centre. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. EVENTS
Pictured at the Dunseverick Parish Church harvest supper held in the Dunluce Parish Centre. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA