In pictures: Hart Memorial and Presentation primary school pupils clean up Portadown People's Park

After enjoying eating their snacks together during a joint visit, the children set to work using litter pickers and bags to tidy up the park.
It proved a very busy morning as they walked around in groups collecting any litter they could see.
The event was organised during Good Relations Week.
The rain didnt deter these pupils from enjoying their litter picking in Portadown People's Park on Tuesday. PT42-218 Photo: TONY HENDRON
Pupils of Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School who took part in a Shared Education litter picking event in Portadown People's Park. PT42-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Presentation Primary School teacher, Mr Tony McArdle pictured with some of his pupils and pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School during their litter pick. PT42-219. Photo: TONY HENDRON