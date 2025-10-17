Pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School pictured during their joint litter pick in Portadown People's Park. PT42-221.placeholder image
Pupils of Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School pictured during their joint litter pick in Portadown People's Park. PT42-221.

In pictures: Hart Memorial and Presentation primary school pupils clean up Portadown People's Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:04 BST
P5 pupils from Hart Memorial and Presentation primary schools have enjoyed helping to make a difference at the Portadown People’s Park.

After enjoying eating their snacks together during a joint visit, the children set to work using litter pickers and bags to tidy up the park.

It proved a very busy morning as they walked around in groups collecting any litter they could see.

The event was organised during Good Relations Week.

