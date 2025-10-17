In pictures: Hart Memorial and Presentation primary school pupils clean up Portadown People's Park

After enjoying eating their snacks together during a joint visit, the children set to work using litter pickers and bags to tidy up the park.

It proved a very busy morning as they walked around in groups collecting any litter they could see.

The event was organised during Good Relations Week.

1 . Litter picking in the park The rain didnt deter these pupils from enjoying their litter picking in Portadown People's Park on Tuesday. PT42-218 Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Litter picking in the park Pupils of Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School who took part in a Shared Education litter picking event in Portadown People's Park. PT42-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Litter picking in the park Pupils of Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School who took part in a Shared Education litter picking event in Portadown People's Park. PT42-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON