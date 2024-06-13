In pictures: Hart Memorial and Presentation primary schools share a day of fun in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jun 2024, 18:04 BST
P1 to P3 pupils at Hart Memorial and Presentation primary schools in Portadown enjoyed getting together for a Shared Education event on Wednesday.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to the Hart Memorial Primary School playing field to catch up with some of the action.

Making friends ... Presentation Primary School pupil, Valentina and Hart Memorial Primary School pupil, Logan. PT24-261.

Making friends ... Presentation Primary School pupil, Valentina and Hart Memorial Primary School pupil, Logan. PT24-261. Photo: Tony Hendron

Posing happily at the Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School Shared Education P1-3 fun day. PT24-253.

Posing happily at the Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School Shared Education P1-3 fun day. PT24-253. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lets be friends...Pupils who enjoyed the Shared Education P1-3 fun day on Wednesday. PT24-254.

Lets be friends...Pupils who enjoyed the Shared Education P1-3 fun day on Wednesday. PT24-254. Photo: Tony Hendron

Up and over the high jump during the Shared Education P1-3 fun day. PT24-252.

Up and over the high jump during the Shared Education P1-3 fun day. PT24-252. Photo: Tony Hendron

