Key Stage One pupils at Hart Memorial Primary School in Portadown put on a fabulous Christmas variety concert for family and friends.
The young stars all seemed to enjoy their big moments on stage, captured here in this special picture gallery by photographer Tony Hendron.
1. Concert stars
Smiling faces at the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-809. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Concert stars
Pupils of P4S performing in the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-811. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Concert stars
Some of the pupils of class P4S performing a poem at the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-812. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Concert stars
Pupils of class P4S performing their song, 'King Seekers' during the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-813. Photo: Tony Hendron