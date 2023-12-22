Register
In pictures: Hart Memorial Primary School Christmas variety concert

Key Stage One pupils at Hart Memorial Primary School in Portadown put on a fabulous Christmas variety concert for family and friends.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT

The young stars all seemed to enjoy their big moments on stage, captured here in this special picture gallery by photographer Tony Hendron.

Smiling faces at the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-809. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pupils of P4S performing in the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-811. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the pupils of class P4S performing a poem at the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-812. Photo: Tony Hendron

Pupils of class P4S performing their song, 'King Seekers' during the Hart Memorial Primary School Key Stage One Christmas Variety Concert. PT50-813. Photo: Tony Hendron

