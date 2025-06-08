In pictures: Hart Memorial PS and Presentation PS pupils enjoy sharing sports fun in Portadown People's Park

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
Pupils from Hart Memorial PS and Presentation PS pupils had a great time sharing sports fun together on Wednesday.

Children from P4 to P7 at the schools who took part in Shared Education this year joined in the fun at Portadown Peoples Park where they spent the morning taking part in a variety of different sport activities.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to see what was going on.

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. PT23-207.

1. Sports day fun

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. PT23-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. Emma and Luke get some boxing experience. PT23-205.

2. Sports day fun

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. Emma and Luke get some boxing experience. PT23-205. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. PT23-204.

3. Sports day fun

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. PT23-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. Yuna, left, and Natalie having fun. PT23-206.

4. Sports day fun

Children from Key Stage 2 at Hart Memorial Primary School and Presentation Primary School taking part in a Shared Education sports day in Portadown People's Park. Yuna, left, and Natalie having fun. PT23-206. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice