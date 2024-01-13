The annual open evening at Lurgan Junior High School proved the ideal opportunity for prospective pupils and their parents to learn more about what the school has to offer.
With current pupils and staff on hand to give a warm welcome and an insight to life at the school, the event proved a successful night all round.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught some of those who went along to the open evening on camera.
1. Principal's welcome
Lurgan Junior High School principal, Mr James McCoy pictured during the school open night with from left, current Year 10 pupils, Leah Constable and Chloe Thompson, Ruby Coey (10) and her mum, Laura. LM02-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Wartime memories
Having a look at some of the WWII memoribilia in the History department during the Lurgan Junior High School open night are from left, Mr Michael Addley, History teacher; James Martin, Brownlow House Museum; Emma Parks, son Jacob and his dad, Alistair. LM02-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. A full curriculum
Miss Joy Lyness, RE teacher at Lurgan Junior High School discusses the curriculum with the Doherty family, dad Rory, mum Jill and prospective pupil Kai (11) during the school open night on Thursday. LM02-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Lights, camera, action ...
Pictured in the Drama department during the Lurgan Junior High School open night are from left, Connor Garvin, present pupil; Leo Moore (7), dad James, Jasmine Moore (10), mum Carol and Grace Smith, head of Drama. LM02-202. Photo: Tony Hendron