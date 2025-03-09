In pictures: Healthy 'HERoes’ 5k at Craigavon Lakes raises funds for Women's Aid

The Healthy 'HERoes’ event was organised by the Portadown-based Healthy Kidz organisation for people of all abilities to get active and raise valuable charity funds at the same time.

"At Healthy Kidz, we believe all women are heroes—strong, inspiring, and unstoppable! That’s why we’re celebrating them with the Healthy 'HER'oes 5K in support of Women’s Aid, a vital charity helping women and children affected by domestic abuse,” a spokesperson explained.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those putting their best forward on the day.

1 . 5K fundraiser Enjoying the day out at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are Rachael Parks, left, and Jessica Johnston. PT10-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . 5K fundraiser Pictured at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are from left, Laura Marsden, Cara McCrory and Evie O'Sullivan. PT10-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . 5K fundraiser Ready for the road are from left, Colleen Smith, Caitriona France and Lisa and Hannah Prentice. PT10-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON