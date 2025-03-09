In pictures: Healthy 'HERoes’ 5k at Craigavon Lakes raises funds for Women's Aid

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
There was a great atmosphere at a 5k fundraising walk / run at Craigavon Lakes on Saturday to mark International Women’s Day.

The Healthy 'HERoes’ event was organised by the Portadown-based Healthy Kidz organisation for people of all abilities to get active and raise valuable charity funds at the same time.

"At Healthy Kidz, we believe all women are heroes—strong, inspiring, and unstoppable! That’s why we’re celebrating them with the Healthy 'HER'oes 5K in support of Women’s Aid, a vital charity helping women and children affected by domestic abuse,” a spokesperson explained.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those putting their best forward on the day.

Enjoying the day out at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are Rachael Parks, left, and Jessica Johnston. PT10-211.

1. 5K fundraiser

Enjoying the day out at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are Rachael Parks, left, and Jessica Johnston. PT10-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are from left, Laura Marsden, Cara McCrory and Evie O'Sullivan. PT10-207.

2. 5K fundraiser

Pictured at the Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Women's Aid are from left, Laura Marsden, Cara McCrory and Evie O'Sullivan. PT10-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Ready for the road are from left, Colleen Smith, Caitriona France and Lisa and Hannah Prentice. PT10-208.

3. 5K fundraiser

Ready for the road are from left, Colleen Smith, Caitriona France and Lisa and Hannah Prentice. PT10-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Posing happily before Saturday's Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Womens Aid are from left, Ellen McConville, Casey Jordan, Emma White, Molly McConville and Meka McConville. PT10-210.

4. 5K fundraiser

Posing happily before Saturday's Healthy Kidz 5K walk/run in aid of Womens Aid are from left, Ellen McConville, Casey Jordan, Emma White, Molly McConville and Meka McConville. PT10-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Healthy KidzPortadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice