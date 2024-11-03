The event had been postponed from October when public parks were closed due to Storm Ashley but all those involved were more determined than ever to make this year’s fundraiser a big success.

The beneficiaries from Sunday’s event are breast cancer causes, Knitted Knockers, Cancer Focus NI and Prostate Cancer Care.

Jog.On.Cancer was created by Estelle Allen as a way of ‘giving back’ after she felt that it was a lovely gesture to be given a comfort pack while she was attending the Breast Care Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those taking part in Sunday morning’s event.

1 . Jog On Cancer Posing happily with Deputy Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage are from left, Lynsey Henderson and Aine Feeney, breast cancer nurses, Estelle Allen, event organiser and Eimer McGeown, breast cancer nurse. PT46-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Jog On Cancer Andrea Wilson and Peter Kingham pictured before the Jog On Cancer event . LM46-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Jog On Cancer Members of the Jog Moira Running Club who took part in the Jog On Cancer event in Lurgan Park on Sunday morning. LM46-200. Photo: Tony Hendron