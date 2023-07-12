Register
Members of Moneymore LOL making their way through Magherafelt to 'the Field' on the Moneymore Road.. Credit: National World

In pictures: Hundreds turn out to celebrate ‘The Twelfth’ in Magherafelt

Several thousand people took part in today's Twelfth demonstration in Magherafelt.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST

Those taking part enjoyed a dry walk to 'the Field' on Moneymore Road after arriving on buses at Castledawson Road.

But the thunder clouds eventually opened and the rain came down before drying up for the return procession through the town.

Eight Districts were on parade - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Moneymore, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Magherafelt.

About 50 bands and lodges took part and spectators enjoyed a great spectacle of music and sights.

Moneydig Young Conquers making their way up Broad Street in Magherafelt. Credit: National World

One of the band making its way along Queen Street en route to 'the Field' on the Moneymore Road. Credit: National World

Orange brethren on parade in Magherafelt.

Orange brethren making their up Broad Street. Credit: National World

