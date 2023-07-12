In pictures: Hundreds turn out to celebrate ‘The Twelfth’ in Magherafelt
Several thousand people took part in today's Twelfth demonstration in Magherafelt.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:14 BST
Those taking part enjoyed a dry walk to 'the Field' on Moneymore Road after arriving on buses at Castledawson Road.
But the thunder clouds eventually opened and the rain came down before drying up for the return procession through the town.
Eight Districts were on parade - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Moneymore, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Magherafelt.
About 50 bands and lodges took part and spectators enjoyed a great spectacle of music and sights.
Page 1 of 8