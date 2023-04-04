Register
Amber Dickson receives the trophy for the Senior Vocal Solo Championship from Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield. PT14-249.Amber Dickson receives the trophy for the Senior Vocal Solo Championship from Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield. PT14-249.
In pictures: Impressive performances and proud moments at Portadown Music Festival gala concert and prizegiving

The curtain has gone down on this year’s Portadown Music Festival, following seven days of top class performances.

By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:41 BST

Competitors right across the various classes in the 101st festival impressed adjudicator Steven Roberts with their confidence and talents.

The popular annual event was brought to a close on Monday with a gala concert and prizegiving.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the final day.

Cliodhna Druum gives a passionate performance with 'I Dreamed A Dream' from Les Miserables. PT14-244.

1. Lighting up the stage

Senan Sheridan wowed the crowd at the gala concert with his amazing piano playing. PT14-240.

2. Talented performer

Sonny Kerr performing in Portadown Music Festival gala concert on Monday evening at Portadown Town Hall. PT14-242.

3. Enjoying the moment

Claire Keeley gives it her all in her performance of 'Gimmie Gimmie' from the musical, 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'. PT14-241.

4. Emotive performance

