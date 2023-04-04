In pictures: Impressive performances and proud moments at Portadown Music Festival gala concert and prizegiving
The curtain has gone down on this year’s Portadown Music Festival, following seven days of top class performances.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:41 BST
Competitors right across the various classes in the 101st festival impressed adjudicator Steven Roberts with their confidence and talents.
The popular annual event was brought to a close on Monday with a gala concert and prizegiving.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the final day.
