A special breakfast event, organised in partnership between Enterprise Causeway, Ulster University, and Causeway Chamber, welcomed over 60 men with a delicious breakfast, provided by talented chefs, Sean and Trudy Brolly, of the Bistro at the Courthouse.

Award-winning presenter and broadcaster, Lynette Fay, hosted the morning event, skillfully guiding an engaging panel discussion with local leaders - Dean Shiels, Head Coach of Coleraine FC; Gary Rutherford, Founder of ARC Fitness Ltd; and Liam Hinphey, Age-Friendly Programme Coordinator with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Together, they offered personal insights into leadership, wellness and resilience resonating with those in the room.

Adding a flavourful touch to the morning was Chef Sean Owens, Culinary Training Officer at Ulster University, who treated attendees to a hands-on culinary masterclass in the venue’s bespoke Demo Bar.

Later in the day, over 20 men rolled up their sleeves to experience the art of traditional wood working, with expert craftsman, David Keys, leading the session.

Guided by David's passion for heritage materials and using traditional tools, participants shaped their very own, handcrafted phone cases. The workshop was held in one of the original rooms of the 1834 building, with the session a buzz of energy and the satisfying sound of wood shavings.

Jayne Taggart, CEO of Enterprise Causeway reflected: "International Men’s Day is a chance to celebrate the men in our community, acknowledging their contributions, fostering meaningful connections around mental health and leadership, and creating opportunities to connect through shared passions like sport and traditional crafts.

“It was wonderful to have such a diversity in attendance – from business to education and the local community. Today’s celebrations was our way of showing appreciation and providing a space where men feel valued, appreciated, heard and inspired!”

Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement, Ulster University; Karen Yates, President, Causeway Chamber

