The council organised the investment showcase event to highlight the Borough’s growth potential in key sectors and its strength in innovation and creativity in advanced manufacturing.

As part of the visit to The Palace in Armagh, the delegation were welcomed by Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; Roger Wilson, Chief Executive, ABC Council, elected members and civic leaders. The hosts delivered a comprehensive presentation that offered valuable insights and future prospects of the borough.

Following official proceedings, the delegation viewed paintings and artwork from internationally renowned JB Vallely and Palace Artist in Residence, showcasing the distinct cultural elements of life in the borough.

The delegation took time to meet local artisan food and drink producers from the borough’s renowned Food Heartland brand - recognised for its exceptional food quality, prestigious accolades and enhancing its international reputation as a premier food destination in Northern Ireland.

They also had the opportunity to network with local businesses, representatives from the borough’s urban centres, heritage organisations and young people from local schools and higher education.

The visit continued with an engagement event hosted by The Deluxe Group in Portadown, and the opportunity to meet business leaders from Thompson Aero Seating, Hyster-Yale, and Ulster Carpets. Each company highlighted their progressive and innovative contributions to global business markets, their international reputation for quality products, and export expertise.

Ald Tinsley said it was “a privilege” to host the US delegates.

"Their borough-wide visit provided a unique opportunity to showcase our thriving entrepreneurial community, featuring dynamic and innovative local businesses. It also highlighted our borough’s cultural and historic importance and the wide array of international partnerships that exist. This event served as a platform to attract support and future investment from a prestigious international audience.”

The visit concluded at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour the filming location of Linen Mill Studio in Banbridge, where the delegation had lunch with political representatives and took a tour of the only Game of Thrones Studio Tour in the world and largest indoor visitor attraction on the island.

1 . Cheers! Catherine and Peter McKeever from Long Meadow Cider share their apple juice with Joe Kennedy III, US Special Investment Envoy to Northern Ireland. Photo: ABC Borough Council

2 . Showcase event Lord Mayor, civic leaders and key representatives host borough-wide investment showcase event with Joe Kennedy US Special Envoy and James Applegate, US Consul General. Photo: Kelvin Boyes

3 . A memorable day Young people from local schools and higher education enjoyed being part of the US delegation visit. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye