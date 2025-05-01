This free exhibition in Ballymoney Museum opens to the public from Tuesday, May 6 and commemorates 25 years since the passing of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting icons, and forms part of the Joey 25 celebration taking place in his home town this May.

Joey Dunlop, born in Ballymoney in 1952, was revered as the “King of the Roads” and his extraordinary career boasted 26 Isle of Man TT wins, five Formula One World Championships, 13 North West 200 victories, and 24 Ulster Grand Prix triumphs.

Beyond his racing prowess, Joey was honoured with an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 1996 for his humanitarian work with children in Eastern Europe. The Joey 25 Exhibition celebrates his enduring legacy as a local hero and global ambassador for motorcycling.

The exhibition showcases a unique collection of artefacts and memorabilia, many on loan from the Dunlop family archives and others loaned specifically for this display.

Highlights include rare photographs, racing leathers, trophies, and personal items that chronicle Joey’s remarkable journey.

Of particular note are the racing leathers Joey wore during the 1981 Isle of Man TT, where riders wore all black as a protest at a controversial win decision. The exhibition also features the very gloves Joey wore when he lost the tip of his left-hand ring finger in a crash during the 1998 Tandragee 100 race meeting.

Visitors will be able to explore restored and original racing bikes, alongside interactive displays and video tributes that capture his courage, humility, and passion for the sport.

The launch was attended by Joey’s wife, Linda Dunlop, and many of the Dunlop family, who joined Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, to officially open the exhibition.

“We are deeply honoured to host this exhibition in Joey’s hometown,” said Councillor Ciarán McQuillan.

“Joey Dunlop was not just a sporting legend but a beloved figure who put Ballymoney on the world stage. This exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to his achievements and the profound impact he continues to have on our community and beyond.”

Jamie Austin, Councils Museum Officer said: “Thank you to Linda and the Dunlop family for sharing their cherished items with us for this iconic exhibition.

“I would also like to thank William McComb and Ian Waddell who have loaned bikes that Joey rode for the exhibition, in addition to Clifford Stewart who has also kindly loaned bikes to the museum which will be showcased as part of a display on the history of motorbike racing.

“The Museums team is very much looking forward to showing members of the public this exhibition and the legacy that Joey has left for us all.”

On May 24, 2025, the Joey 25 Celebration will feature over 25 motorcycling legends, including World Superbike Champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, riding Joey’s iconic bikes in a closed-road parade through Ballymoney’s town centre.

“Joey’s memory lives on through the love and support of his fans and our community,” said Linda Dunlop.

“This Joey 25 exhibition is a beautiful way to honour his life, and we’re grateful to Ballymoney Museum staff and the Council for making it happen.”

The exhibition opens to the public from May 6 until August 30 (except Bank Holidays), opening hours Monday – Saturday 9am-5pm.

1 . EXHIBITION Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured at the launch of the Joey 25 exhibition in Ballymoney Museum alongside Joey’s wife Linda Dunlop and daughter Joanne McCammond. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . EXHIBITION The Dunlop family pictured at the launch of the Joey 25 exhibition in Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . EXHIBITION The Joey 25 exhibition showcases a unique collection of artifacts and memorabilia, many on loan from the Dunlop family archives and others loaned specifically for this display. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL