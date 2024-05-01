In pictures: Junior Grand Orange Lodge step out for anniversary parade and service

2 . Anniversary parade and service

Pictured with the JGOLI’s new bannerette are The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Standard Bearer, David Coulter JLOL 27; Lord Mayor Of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; and Most Worthy Bro. Joeseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry