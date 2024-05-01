In pictures: Junior Grand Orange Lodge step out for anniversary parade and service

Members of the Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland have held the first in a series of events to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st May 2024, 07:00 BST

Around 1,000 people took part in a parade in Armagh before a thanksgiving service in Armagh Presbyterian Church, which was packed for the occasion.

Among those helping to mark the special day was Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson.

The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has began to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary year with a church service and parade in Armagh. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Pictured with the JGOLI’s new bannerette are The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson; Standard Bearer, David Coulter JLOL 27; Lord Mayor Of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley; and Most Worthy Bro. Joeseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland began to mark the organisation’s 50th anniversary year with a church service and parade in Armagh. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Most Worthy Bro. Joseph Magill, Grand Master, JGOLI, taking part in the anniversary parade. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

