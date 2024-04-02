In pictures: Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney on Easter Tuesday marks Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99 anniversary

Drumaheagles Junior LOL 99 hosted its 25th anniversary parade on Easter Tuesday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 17:51 BST

There was a good turnout of participants and spectators for the parade, helping to make it a memorable milestone in the history of the lodge.

Here are some of those who joined the parade.

A young member of Ballycastle District Junior LOL No.8 waves to a well wisher during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney.

1. Junior Orange parade

A young member of Ballycastle District Junior LOL No.8 waves to a well wisher during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Members of Woodburn Young Defenders JLOL 258 taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney on Easter Tuesday.

2. Junior Orange parade

Members of Woodburn Young Defenders JLOL 258 taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney on Easter Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Members of the Crown Defenders Cloughmills band taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney.

3. Junior Orange parade

Members of the Crown Defenders Cloughmills band taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

On the march with JLOL Drumaheagles during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney.

4. Junior Orange parade

On the march with JLOL Drumaheagles during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page