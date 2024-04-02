There was a good turnout of participants and spectators for the parade, helping to make it a memorable milestone in the history of the lodge.
Here are some of those who joined the parade.
A young member of Ballycastle District Junior LOL No.8 waves to a well wisher during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Members of Woodburn Young Defenders JLOL 258 taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney on Easter Tuesday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Members of the Crown Defenders Cloughmills band taking part in the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
On the march with JLOL Drumaheagles during the Junior Orange parade in Ballymoney. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker