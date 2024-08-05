IN PICTURES: Killowen Apprentice Boys hold church service in Coleraine

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held their church service in Coleraine on Sunday, August 4.

The ABOD members were accompanied by Coleraine Fife and Drum Band. The band is currently recruiting for new members.

The band said: “We welcome people of all ages, various levels of musical experience and offer instrument tuition. Practice night is a Tuesday evening in Killowen Parish Church Hall.

"If you are interested in joining in on the craic and making many banding memories, we would love to hear from you.”

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held a church service and parade on Sunday, August 4.

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held a church service and parade on Sunday, August 4. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held a church service and parade on Sunday, August 4. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held a church service and parade on Sunday, August 4. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Killowen Apprentice Boys of Derry held a church service and parade on Sunday, August 4. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

