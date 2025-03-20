On Thursday, March 20, the royals started their day in Limavady meeting members of the public in Market Street before paying a visit to local business, Hunter's Bakery, which is 200 years old.

Their Majesties met members of staff, some of whom have worked for the bakery for more than 40 years, and saw a demonstration of the making of Ulster Scots Crumpets - 5,000 of which are made by the bakery every week.

Moving on to Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, the royal pair met local creatives including willow artists Louise McLean who worked on the WIndsor Garden arches for the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation and Andrea Spencer who was awarded a Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust Award.

The King and Queen also met local primary school pupils who have received the John Steinbeck Festival of Literature, Music and Film certificates.

As they left the centre, the royals were entertained by the centre's Conductology Orchestra playing the Londonderry Air. The orchestra is believed to be the first in the world made up of players with and without additional needs.

Next it was on to Broighter Gold Farm where the King and Queen met owners Richard and Leona Kane. The Kane family have been farming in the Limavady area for over 150 years and are sixth generation farmers.

In the family barn, the King, accompanied by local farmer Johnny Blair and his family, enjoyed a reception hosted by the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission. Here he spoke to young people, local farmers and representatives from the Regenerative Farming Leadership Programme, GrowNI and Next Generation, in recognition of the importance of the NI agricultural sector.

Queen Camilla took a tour of Broighter Gold (the Uk's best known rapeseed oil producer). She toured the production area, met members of staff and heard about sustainability in the business. She then cut a ribbon to officially open the new factory and mark 15 years of the business.

1 . NEWS The King and Queen greet well wishers in Limavady Photo: MATT MACKEY

2 . NEWS King Charles and Queen Camilla on the second day of their visit to Northern Ireland. They are pictured visiting Hunter's Bakery in Limavady which is 200 years old. Their Majesties met members of staff, some of whom have worked for the bakery for more than 40 years, and saw a demonstration of the making of Ulster Scots Crumpets - 5,000 of which are made by the bakery every week. Photo: MATT MACKEY PRESS EYE

3 . NEWS Their majesties cut a cake to mark their visit to Limavady bakery Hunter's. Photo: MATT MACKEY