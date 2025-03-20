The King visited the Coleraine campus of Ulster University where he met scientists and researchers and PhD students who are working on stimulus-responsive, therapeutic systems for cancer.
The monarch saw the research journey of this technology for concentrated cancer treatment and was shown three stages of the current research.
Speaking to scientists and researchers, the King learned about the research, the impact it has and how it will deliver for cancer patients. His Majesty also spoke to students to understand the development of the research and how it is applied in real-world contexts.
He then joined a reception for those involved in the cancer research journey in Northern Ireland and those living with cancer. Before his departure, the King unveiled a plaque marking his visit to the Cancer Research Centre.
Queen Camilla spent the afternoon in Hillsborough hosting a reception for survivors of domestic abuse and those who work to support them.
