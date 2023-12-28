Children from the Causeway Coast and Glens area were among a group of 85 youngsters facing terminal illnesses and life-limiting conditions who experienced the real magic of Christmas with a trip to Lapland earlier this month.

The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust successfully completed its much-anticipated annual Lapland trip on December 19, 2023.

Generous collaborations with TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, and Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi, Finland, made the heartwarming adventure possible, creating unforgettable memories for the young participants.

The cherished tradition, initiated in 2008, transported the children from Belfast to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland, Finland. The day was filled with enchanting activities, including reindeer and husky dog rides, mini skidoo adventures, a snowmobile safari, magic sleigh rides, and a special meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Among the families sharing this magical experience were Angela McClements and son Alfie (9) from Ballymoney.

Expressing her gratitude to the organisers, Angela said: “I cannot thank you and your team enough for a fantastic trip, one of many memories and dreams. Alfie had a ball, he will talk about these memories for years. In his words ‘it was the best day ever’. We feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to join you on this trip. I can’t put into words how thankful I am for the memories.”

Reflecting on the significance of the trip, Colin Barkley, Chair of NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, said: "There is no greater Christmas gift than providing joy to young children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and helping alleviate the usual challenges that come with travelling for their families.

“We're thrilled to have crafted the enchantment of our Lapland trip for another year. Witnessing the sheer joy on their faces is a timeless delight. Heartfelt thanks to our supporters – from TUI, Belfast International Airport and Swissport and their dedicated staff, to The Choir Studio from Newry who filled the air with festive music; to Santa and the Elves at Santa Park, and Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi. This adventure is a testament to the love of many individuals and organisations, and we're dedicated to keeping this magical journey alive for years to come.”

Dr Mark Rollins, a charity Trustee and a Senior Consultant Paediatrician, added: “NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust is a unique charity which allows health and community care workers, based in all the paediatric departments and hospitals in Northern Ireland, to nominate the sick children they feel most deserve such an amazing treat.

"The health teams are all aware of the significant burden on carers and families who look after their child’s condition and needs daily. Doctors, nurses and allied health professionals give up their own time to volunteer to ensure that these children can experience a magical time in a safe environment whilst not forgetting the boost the trip gives to their self-confidence and mental well-being. Of all the charities I have ever been involved with, NICLT is definitely extra special.”

1 . News Pictured - (L-R) Paul Brooks and Teresa Moore from Coleraine. Photo: Declan Roughan

2 . News Mairead Moore with mum Evonne, from Coleraine, arrive in Lapland Photo: Declan Roughan

