Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy met some of the families who attended the Council's Roar Roar Dinosaur event at Maghera Walled Garden.
In pictures: Large crowds enjoy roar-some fun at Dinosaur event in Maghera Walled Garden

Maghera Walled Garden came alive with lots of roar-some fun during Mid Ulster District Council’s sold out Roar Roar Dinosaur event on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST

The afternoon of free family dino- fun offered lots of entertainment and activities for little dinosaurs to enjoy from 12pm - 4pm.

Activities in the garden included, creating your own fossils, a baby dino petting zoo, movie making, Jurassic Park volcanic eruption, meet and greet with the 5M dinosaurs, arts and crafts, and much more.

Free activities also took place On the Green at the garden and sweet treats and hot food catering for all tastes were available On the Lane.

Tickets for the event sold out in record time and as a result an additional time slot was added form 3pm-4pm.

Chair of the Council, councillor Dominic Molloy also came along to the event.

A terrific and roar-some day was certainly had by all.

