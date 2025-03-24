Joined by members from clubs across District 16, the groups celebrated the 80th anniversary of the granting of their Club Charters during a special event at the Dunsilly Hotel.

Alderman Adger, who sadly passed away on March 18 following a period of illness, was due to be present as a special guest.

In her introductory remarks the President of the Ballymena club, Patricia Perry, paid tribute to the Mayor’s dedicated public service over many years.

Patricia recalled that, as High Sheriff in 2024, she had attended many events with Ald Adger during the six months when their terms of office overlapped, and she commented on her interest in the Inner Wheel organisation.

The Mid and East Antrim borough is unique in that the three towns of Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus each have thriving Inner Wheel clubs.

Those present at the anniversary event stood in silence as a mark of respect on the loss of the borough’s First Citizen.

During the rest of the anniversary occasion, there were many references to the early days of the Clubs of Larne and Ballymena which had both been set up by wives of Rotarians.

The relationship between Inner Wheel and Rotary remains strong to this day and the District Governor Elect, Michael Fleming (Paul Harris Fellow), brought greetings from Rotary Ireland. The Presidents of the Rotary Clubs of Larne and Ballymena were both present.

The all Ireland District Chair of Inner Wheel, Judith de Fleury, was introduced by the President of the Inner Wheel Club of Larne, Mary Carmichael. In her remarks, the District Chair commented on the vision and determination of those founding members of both Clubs who had, during war time, taken on the challenge of establishing Inner Wheel Clubs in both Ballymena and Larne.

The District Chair presented the two Club Presidents of Larne with special 80th Anniversary certificates.

During the event, musical entertainment was provided by Rebekah Durston BEM and Fiona Gormley. As proceedings came to a close, the Larne Club President offered a Vote of Thanks.

Today, Inner Wheel remains one of the largest women’s organisations in the world with over 100,000 members. The core aims of the organisation are to promote true friendship, encourage personal service and foster international understanding.

