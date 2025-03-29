In pictures: Larne Business Awards guests enjoy a glittering night of celebration

The event, hosted by the Larne Times in partnership with principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, was a showcase for local businesses of all sizes.
Here are some of those who enjoyed the glittering night out.
1. Larne Business Awards
Representing Bridal Ellagance are from left, Lauren McLean, Karen Mayne, Portia Woods and Hilary McDougal. LT15-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Larne Business Awards
Mid and East Antrim councillors who attended the Larne Business Awards dinner at the Ballygally Castle Hotel. Included back row are Alderman Tom Gordon and Alderman Robert Logan. Front from left, Alderman Maureen Morrow and Councillor Maeve Donnelly. LT15-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Larne Business Awards
Representatives of Magheramorne Estate who picked up three awards at the Larne Business Awards. Included are from left, Katherine Allen, Keri Sittlington, James Allen, Ruth Nugent Sara Allen and Mary Glass.. LT15-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Larne Business Awards
Representatives of The Dairy pctured at the awards night including from left, Sandra McDowell, Mark McDowell and Ruth Wilson. LT15-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.