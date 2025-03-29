In pictures: Larne Business Awards guests enjoy a glittering night of celebration

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Mar 2025, 08:42 BST
The 2025 Larne Business Awards proved a great night out with guests enjoying a gala celebration at Ballygally Castle Hotel.

The event, hosted by the Larne Times in partnership with principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, was a showcase for local businesses of all sizes.

Here are some of those who enjoyed the glittering night out.

Representing Bridal Ellagance are from left, Lauren McLean, Karen Mayne, Portia Woods and Hilary McDougal. LT15-215.

1. Larne Business Awards

Representing Bridal Ellagance are from left, Lauren McLean, Karen Mayne, Portia Woods and Hilary McDougal. LT15-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Mid and East Antrim councillors who attended the Larne Business Awards dinner at the Ballygally Castle Hotel. Included back row are Alderman Tom Gordon and Alderman Robert Logan. Front from left, Alderman Maureen Morrow and Councillor Maeve Donnelly. LT15-237.

2. Larne Business Awards

Mid and East Antrim councillors who attended the Larne Business Awards dinner at the Ballygally Castle Hotel. Included back row are Alderman Tom Gordon and Alderman Robert Logan. Front from left, Alderman Maureen Morrow and Councillor Maeve Donnelly. LT15-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Representatives of Magheramorne Estate who picked up three awards at the Larne Business Awards. Included are from left, Katherine Allen, Keri Sittlington, James Allen, Ruth Nugent Sara Allen and Mary Glass.. LT15-238.

3. Larne Business Awards

Representatives of Magheramorne Estate who picked up three awards at the Larne Business Awards. Included are from left, Katherine Allen, Keri Sittlington, James Allen, Ruth Nugent Sara Allen and Mary Glass.. LT15-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Representatives of The Dairy pctured at the awards night including from left, Sandra McDowell, Mark McDowell and Ruth Wilson. LT15-200.

4. Larne Business Awards

Representatives of The Dairy pctured at the awards night including from left, Sandra McDowell, Mark McDowell and Ruth Wilson. LT15-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice