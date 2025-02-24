In pictures: Larne Drama Circle declares 'V is for Victory' in latest stage production

‘There’s a war on, and things have got to be a bit different, and we’ve just got to get used to it – that’s all’

Written during the war and based on the playwright’s own experiences as a tail gunner, 'Flare Path’ is a touching tribute to those who served in the RAF as well as those who supported them from the home front.

The flare path of the title refers to the line of lights which allow pilots to take off and land safely, but the daylight and nighttime ‘dos’ are never safe for the crew of the Wellington bombers based at an aerodrome in Lincolnshire.

In spite of the daily challenges of air raid warnings, blackout regulations and rationing, the nearby Falcon Hotel continues to be a haven of rest and relaxation and it’s here that the ‘boys’ can spend some time with their wives.

Sergeant David ‘Dusty’ Miller (Fred Gales) is an air gunner and is looking forward to the arrival of his wife, Maudie (Joy Hunter).

Count Johnny Skriczevinsky (Evan Morrow) came to England from Poland after the Nazi invasion and now serves with the RAF in the Polish squadron, S-Sugar. He met his wife, Doris, a barmaid,(Alison McCubbin) in a pub and she now resides with him at the ‘Falcon’.

Flight-Lieutenant Teddy Graham (Simon Hunter) and his wife, the actress Patricia Warren,(Claire Millar) have been married for less than a year – theirs was a whirlwind wartime romance. Teddy has just been made captain of a Wellington and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross.

They are looked after by the formidable proprietor of the ‘Falcon’, Mrs Oakes (Beth Alexander) and by young Percy (Owen Sloan), who helps in the bar. Other frequent visitors are Squadron-Leader Swanson (Jay Alexander) and Corporal Jones (Jim Shields).

The arrival of the famous Hollywood film star Peter Kyle (Jonathan Temples) – Patricia’s ex-lover – causes excitement for some, but emotional conflict for Patricia, who finds herself caught in a battle between desire and duty.

When the boys are unexpectedly called to take part in a night-time bombing raid, those left behind watch and wait, wondering who will return and will things ever be the same again …

Embodying hope and defiant spirit, 'Flare Path' is a deeply moving portrait of a people at war.

Join Larne Drama Circle in commemorating the approaching 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

Tickets (£10 – cash only please) will be on sale from LDC's box office in Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday February 26, Friday February 28 and Saturday March 1 10am – 12pm and 2pm – 4pm and every evening pre-performance from 6.30pm.

