Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove lifts the Gibson Cup.Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove lifts the Gibson Cup.
Larne skipper Tomas Cosgrove lifts the Gibson Cup.

In pictures: Larne FC's Premiership dream comes true with a night to remember at Inver Park

The start of a new era for Larne FC dawned on Friday night as the Gibson Cup was placed in the firm grasp of the Inver men for the first time in the club’s 134-year history.

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

The presentation was made in front of a sell-out crowd after the team’s 1-1 draw with Linfield – a score that was irrelevant for Larne who had already seized the title a week previously.

Club owner Kenny Bruce was there to enjoy the moment along with a sea of cheering fans who simply couldn’t have been prouder.

Check out our photo gallery of the memorable night Inver Park became the home of the Irish League champions.

There was a great atmosphere at Inver Park as the team stepped out on Friday night.

1. Atmospheric night

There was a great atmosphere at Inver Park as the team stepped out on Friday night. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker

Linfield Players form a guard of honour for Irish League champions Larne before the game.

2. Welcoming the champions

Linfield Players form a guard of honour for Irish League champions Larne before the game. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

Larne players step out on the Inver Park pitch for a night to remember.

3. 'Bring it on!'

Larne players step out on the Inver Park pitch for a night to remember. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

There was a guard of honour for Irish League Champions Larne at Inver Park before Friday evening's match.

4. Welcoming Larne's heroes

There was a guard of honour for Irish League Champions Larne at Inver Park before Friday evening's match. Photo: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Press

