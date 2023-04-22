In pictures: Larne FC's Premiership dream comes true with a night to remember at Inver Park
The start of a new era for Larne FC dawned on Friday night as the Gibson Cup was placed in the firm grasp of the Inver men for the first time in the club’s 134-year history.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 08:58 BST
The presentation was made in front of a sell-out crowd after the team’s 1-1 draw with Linfield – a score that was irrelevant for Larne who had already seized the title a week previously.
Club owner Kenny Bruce was there to enjoy the moment along with a sea of cheering fans who simply couldn’t have been prouder.
Check out our photo gallery of the memorable night Inver Park became the home of the Irish League champions.
