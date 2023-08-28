In pictures: Larne hosts Royal Black Institution 'Last Saturday' parade
Larne was the venue for the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter’s ‘Last Saturday’ parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST
Members of the Royal Black Institution from seven districts took part, made up of three from Clifton Street, with the others from Sandy Row, Shankill Road, Ballymacarrett and Ballynafeigh. Around 35 bands also joined the parade.
A remembrance service was held at the town’s War Memorial at Inver Road, with the main procession route taking in Larne Town Park, Main Street, Upper Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road.
Larne last hosted the annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration in 2014.
