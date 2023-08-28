Register
In pictures: Larne hosts Royal Black Institution 'Last Saturday' parade

Larne was the venue for the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter’s ‘Last Saturday’ parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 08:23 BST

Members of the Royal Black Institution from seven districts took part, made up of three from Clifton Street, with the others from Sandy Row, Shankill Road, Ballymacarrett and Ballynafeigh. Around 35 bands also joined the parade.

A remembrance service was held at the town’s War Memorial at Inver Road, with the main procession route taking in Larne Town Park, Main Street, Upper Main Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Station Road and Circular Road.

Larne last hosted the annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration in 2014.

The parade makes its way along Upper Main Street.

The parade makes its way along Upper Main Street. Photo: Jackie Henry

Sir Knights pictured in Larne on Saturday.

Sir Knights pictured in Larne on Saturday. Photo: Jackie Henry

One of the bands taking part in Saturday's parade.

One of the bands taking part in Saturday's parade. Photo: Jackie Henry

Stepping out along the route.

Stepping out along the route. Photo: Jackie Henry

