In pictures: Larne Music Festival returns after two-year absence

Running for four days from March 30 to April 2, the event was held at First Larne Presbyterian Church hall.

The festival opened on Wednesday, March 30 with Instrumental classes adjudicated by Jonathan Rea.

The classes included a mix of flutes, violins, trumpets and saxophone.

This was followed by a busy and entertaining evening of Traditional classes, adjudicated by Mairead Forde.

Many of these musicians were able to play numerous instruments and the audience was entertained by harps, fiddles, whistles, flutes, and even a bodhran solo.

Vocal classes were spread across two days, with the primary age children competing on Thursday, March 31, and post-primary on Friday, April 1.

School choirs took part on both days as well as solos and duets in classical, music theatre and pop/rock styles.

Jonathan Rea was the adjudicator again, giving great encouragement to all the performers and remarking that one duet was “the coolest thing that I’ve seen at any festival, ever!”

The Guitar classes were held on the evening of the Thursday, adjudicated by Conal Oakes.

The audiences were again treated to a range of styles during a relaxed yet upbeat evening.

The final section of the festival was the Piano categories, held on Saturday, April 2, again adjudicated by Jonathan Rea.

There were classes for everyone from the smallest and youngest beginner to post Grade 8 standard and fingers were flying as the players performed.

The committee of Larne Music Festival would like to thank all who supported and attended this year, First Larne Presbyterian Church for use of their excellent facilities, and Larne Food Bank who provided refreshments during the festival.

They would also like to thanks all the ‘Friends of the Festival’ whose donations help make the festival possible, as well as Larne Rotary Club for their kinds donations.

Planning has already started for Larne Music Festival 2023. More information will be available on the website www.larnemusicfestival.com or on the festival’s Facebook page.

1. Larne High School Chamber Choir - Winner of Top Secondary School Choir Photo Sales

2. Max Reid - Winner of the Elaine Hawthorne Memorial Cup for Junior Singer with the Most Potential. Pictured with Elaine's husband Ivan Photo Sales

3. Freya Ingram - Winner of Piano solo 8 years & under Photo Sales

4. Hayden Rhodes & Myah Spencer - Winners of Piano Duet 11 Years & under Photo Sales