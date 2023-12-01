Register
President of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, Patricia Bresland who paid tribute to the Greenfinches at the Coronation dinner with 3 former Larne Greenfinches from left, Angela Maybin, Mandi Buchanan and Ann Gove. Picture: Larne UDR Association.President of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, Patricia Bresland who paid tribute to the Greenfinches at the Coronation dinner with 3 former Larne Greenfinches from left, Angela Maybin, Mandi Buchanan and Ann Gove. Picture: Larne UDR Association.
In pictures: Larne UDR Association celebrates coronation of King Charles III

Members of the Larne branch of the Regimental Association of The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC have marked the King’s coronation with a special event.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:36 GMT

The regimental-style formal occasion, which was funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, saw 50 members and guests assemble at Larne Masonic Centre for dinner with the chief guest, Councillor Gregg McKeen and his wife Sharon.

Others present were the chairman of The Royal British Legion, Larne branch, Paul Castle and secretary Andrea Jamison.

Attending the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association Coronation dinner is Paul Castle, Chairman of Larne Branch, The Royal British Legion and his wife Samantha. Picture: Larne UDR Association.

Kenny Kirby, Secretary of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, who paid tribute to King Charles III at the Coronation dinner. Picture: Larne UDR Association

Paying homage to the Greenfinch Roll of Honour is Past Chairman of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, Desmond Campbell. Picture: Larne UDR Association

Attending the King's Coronation dinner at Larne Branch UDR CGC Association Dinner was Councillor Gregg McKeen (left) with the President, Patricia Bresland and Chairman Norman Gray. Picture: Larne UDR Association

