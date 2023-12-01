In pictures: Larne UDR Association celebrates coronation of King Charles III

Members of the Larne branch of the Regimental Association of The Ulster Defence Regiment CGC have marked the King’s coronation with a special event.
The regimental-style formal occasion, which was funded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, saw 50 members and guests assemble at Larne Masonic Centre for dinner with the chief guest, Councillor Gregg McKeen and his wife Sharon.
Others present were the chairman of The Royal British Legion, Larne branch, Paul Castle and secretary Andrea Jamison.
1. Special occasion
Attending the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association Coronation dinner is Paul Castle, Chairman of Larne Branch, The Royal British Legion and his wife Samantha. Picture: Larne UDR Association. Photo: submitted
2. Special occasion
Kenny Kirby, Secretary of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, who paid tribute to King Charles III at the Coronation dinner. Picture: Larne UDR Association Photo: submitted
3. Special occasion
Paying homage to the Greenfinch Roll of Honour is Past Chairman of the Larne Branch UDR CGC Association, Desmond Campbell. Picture: Larne UDR Association Photo: submitted
4. Special occasion
Attending the King's Coronation dinner at Larne Branch UDR CGC Association Dinner was Councillor Gregg McKeen (left) with the President, Patricia Bresland and Chairman Norman Gray. Picture: Larne UDR Association Photo: submitted