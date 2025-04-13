In pictures: Laurelvale Cricket Club celebrates 150 years with anniversary dinner

Members and friends gathered at Portadown Rugby Club for a special anniversary dinner, where they enjoyed the company of special guests Bryan Milford and Kyle McCallan.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these moments from a special occasion in the club’s history.
1. Anniversary dinner
Enjoying the anniversary are from left, Roberta, Asher and Daryl Henry. PT15-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Anniversary dinner
Looking forward to a great night are from left, Tom Irwin, Kyle McCallen, Bryan Milford, Jeremy Burrows and Craig and Grainne Irwin. PT15-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Anniversary dinner
All smiles at the anniversary dinner from, back row from left, Joshua Smyth, Adam Speers and John Speers. Front from left, Hannah Farragher, Molly Somerville and Camilla Anorikyte. PT15-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Anniversary dinner
The Best table...Members of the Best family pictured at the Laurelvale Cricket Club 150th anniversary dinner.Included are from left, Mirva, Wesley, Abi and Callum. PT15-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON
