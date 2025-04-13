In pictures: Laurelvale Cricket Club celebrates 150 years with anniversary dinner

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Apr 2025, 18:26 BST
A memorable evening to mark 150 years of Laurelvale Cricket Club was celebrated in style on Saturday.

Members and friends gathered at Portadown Rugby Club for a special anniversary dinner, where they enjoyed the company of special guests Bryan Milford and Kyle McCallan.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture these moments from a special occasion in the club’s history.

Enjoying the anniversary are from left, Roberta, Asher and Daryl Henry. PT15-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Looking forward to a great night are from left, Tom Irwin, Kyle McCallen, Bryan Milford, Jeremy Burrows and Craig and Grainne Irwin. PT15-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the anniversary dinner from, back row from left, Joshua Smyth, Adam Speers and John Speers. Front from left, Hannah Farragher, Molly Somerville and Camilla Anorikyte. PT15-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Best table...Members of the Best family pictured at the Laurelvale Cricket Club 150th anniversary dinner.Included are from left, Mirva, Wesley, Abi and Callum. PT15-231. Photo: TONY HENDRON

