A sell-out power brunch held in memory of Lurgan woman Natalie McNally is giving Women’s Aid a valuable fundraising boost.

Event organisers Gemma Doran, Jayne Doran and Hollie Donnelly aimed to “do good in Natalie’s name” by fundraising for the charity chosen by her parents Noel and Bernie and brothers Brendan. Declan and Niall. They stressed they want Natalie to be remembered for the lovely person she was rather than how she died.

Tickets for the power brunch, held in the Corner House, Lurgan sold out very quickly but a grand online raffle with fabulous prizes which had been generously donated, allowed many more people to support the worthy cause in Natalie’s memory. So far more than £9,300 has been raised through the raffle.

Saturday’s event brought women together to remember Natalie “for the wonderful, beautiful and empowering lady she really was” while fun together in enjoying each other’s company, along with guest speakers, tasty food and spot prizes.

