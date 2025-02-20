Councillor Ciarán McQuillan visited Lillie in her home to mark the occasion, and was joined by Deputy Lieutenant Lorraine Young, alongside family and friends to congratulate the much-loved centenarian.

Mayor, Councillor McQuillan said: “I was honoured to meet Lillie to mark her milestone 100th birthday.

“Celebrating your 100th year is a very special milestone that not all of us will be lucky enough to reach, and I was delighted to hear stories about Lillie’s life and wish her many happy returns.”

When Lillie was asked what her secret is to longevity, her reply was “an active lifestyle and good healthy food”.

Lillie is very family oriented and loves spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is admired by her family and friends for her wisdom, strength and grace and she is an inspiration to all.

Presenting Lillie with flowers, the Mayor extended his best wishes adding: “Days like this are a privilege to be a part of and it was my very great pleasure to be able to share in Lillie’s special day.”

