Roemill Playing Fields in Limavady played host to a spooktacular night filled with live music and a fancy dress competition where everyone showed off their best Halloween costumes.
Visitors encountered plenty of spooky characters wandering the grounds. The night ended with a spectacular fireworks display, bringing the Halloween magic to life.
Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA
Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady with Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA
Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA