IN PICTURES: Limavady folk turn out for Halloween Happenings

Published 29th Oct 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 11:05 BST
The spooky season is now well under way and Limavady was the venue for the latest ‘Halloween Happenings’ on Monday, October 28.

Roemill Playing Fields in Limavady played host to a spooktacular night filled with live music and a fancy dress competition where everyone showed off their best Halloween costumes.

Visitors encountered plenty of spooky characters wandering the grounds. The night ended with a spectacular fireworks display, bringing the Halloween magic to life.

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady.

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady.

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady with Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan,

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady with Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady.

Enjoying the Halloween Happenings at Roe Mill Playing Fields in Limavady. Photo: MCAULEY MULTI MEDIA

