IN PICTURES: Lisburn's city centre churches mark Good Friday with the traditional Walk of Witness

On Good Friday ministers from churches in Lisburn gathered in the city centre for the traditional ‘Walk of Witness’.
The Ministers and church representatives carried a cross up Bow Street to Market Square, where a short service was held to mark the start of the Easter weekend.
1. IN PICTURES: Walk of Witness
Ministers and representatives from city centre churches carried a cross from St Patrick's to Market Square on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
