Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
28 minutes ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
34 minutes ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
48 minutes ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
Ministers and representatives from Lisburn's City Centre churches held a Walk of Witness on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyniMinisters and representatives from Lisburn's City Centre churches held a Walk of Witness on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni
Ministers and representatives from Lisburn's City Centre churches held a Walk of Witness on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Lisburn's city centre churches mark Good Friday with the traditional Walk of Witness

On Good Friday ministers from churches in Lisburn gathered in the city centre for the traditional ‘Walk of Witness’.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

The Ministers and church representatives carried a cross up Bow Street to Market Square, where a short service was held to mark the start of the Easter weekend.

Ministers and representatives from city centre churches carried a cross from St Patrick's to Market Square on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

1. IN PICTURES: Walk of Witness

Ministers and representatives from city centre churches carried a cross from St Patrick's to Market Square on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

2. IN PICTURES: Walk of Witness

A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

3. IN PICTURES: Walk of Witness

A Walk of Witness was held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

A cross was carried through Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday as a 'Walk of Witness'. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

4. IN PICTURES: Walk of Witness

A cross was carried through Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday as a 'Walk of Witness'. Pic by Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Lisburn