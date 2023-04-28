Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council welcomed some little visitors to a Nature Treasure exhibition today (Friday).

The exhibition was organised by the local authority and was held in Ballymoney Town Hall.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Ivor Wallace attended the event and some little attendees were even allowed to try on the Mayoral chain.

It looks like a lot of fun was had by all!

Keep up to date with all the latest news at www.northernirelandworld.com

Undefined: readMore

1 . Exhibition Pictured the Nature Treasure exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: s

2 . Exhibition Pictured the Nature Treasure exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: s

3 . Exhibition Tiago Dillon pictured at the Nature Treasure exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: s

4 . Exhibition Jamie and his mum Lauren Watton pictured the Nature Treasure exhibition in Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: .PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEYMULTIMEDIA