In pictures: Little ones enjoy Nature Treasure exhibition

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council welcomed some little visitors to a Nature Treasure exhibition today (Friday).

By Una Culkin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

The exhibition was organised by the local authority and was held in Ballymoney Town Hall.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Cllr Ivor Wallace attended the event and some little attendees were even allowed to try on the Mayoral chain.

It looks like a lot of fun was had by all!

