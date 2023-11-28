Register
Santa switching on the lights at Dungannon assisted by Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy.Santa switching on the lights at Dungannon assisted by Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson Cllr Dominic Molloy.
In pictures Loads of family fun as thousands turn out for Dungannon's big Christmas lights switch on

Thousands turned out in Dungannon to enjoy the return of Mid Ulster District Council’s Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On event on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT

Family focused festive fun took place from 6pm at Market Square, including music to get you in the festive mood from on-stage DJ, a special preview of Bardic Theatre's 'Cinderella' and a sing-a-long with the Snow Sisters.

Drop in arts and crafts, face painting and caricature artist sessions also took place in Ranfurly House.

Santa then arrived in style by a Mallaghan lorry to turn on the town’s Christmas lights with Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy.

A fabulous, fun and festive night was had by all.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy attended the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On.

1. Festive joy in Dungannon

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy attended the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: MUDC

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson, Cllr Dominic Molloy, meets Santa at the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On.

2. Celebrating Christmas

Mid Ulster District Council Chairperson, Cllr Dominic Molloy, meets Santa at the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On. Photo: MUDC

Some of those who attended the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch on event at the weekend.

3. Festive celebrations

Some of those who attended the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch on event at the weekend. Photo: MUDC

Santa was busy meeting and greeting in Dungannon on Saturday night.

4. Festive fun event

Santa was busy meeting and greeting in Dungannon on Saturday night. Photo: MUDC

