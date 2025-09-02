Hosted by TV presenter Sarah Travers along with Gerald McQuilken, the event will take place in Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel on Friday, September 19 at 8pm.

Raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, the following six pairs have signed up to learn a full dance routine from scratch to entertain the audience:

Evie and Calum, Turan and Deborah, Ian and Laura, Claire and Adam, Sarah and Rodney, Bob and Yvonne.

As well as an evening of fantastic footwork, audiences will be treated to performances by singer Ebony White and the Kelly Neill Dance Company. This will be followed by a disco with DJ Brian Moore.

Tickets for the event are priced at £18.50 and are available from the Lodge Hotel reception. Last year’s event sold out two weeks in advance, so don’t miss out – book today!

